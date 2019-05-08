Deutsche Bank defends risk controls after proxy adviser ISS calls for shareholder revolt

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced his country would end its compliance with two key conditions of the Iranian nuclear deal.World Politicsread more
U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's...Politicsread more
Binance warned that "hackers may still control certain user accounts and may use those to influence prices" but said it would cover the incident "in full," meaning users'...Technologyread more
The U.S. Justice Department suggested on Tuesday that it may completely withhold special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report from Congress.Politicsread more
Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.Technologyread more
The S&P 500 is tracking for its worst week of the year, and Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com says it could get far worse if the index does not hold key levels of support.Trading Nationread more
The report released Tuesday said Coke retained the right to "quash studies progressing unfavorably" or "pressure researchers using the threat of termination" in at least five...Health and Scienceread more
Two students opened fire Tuesday inside a charter school in an affluent suburban Denver community not far from Columbine High School, killing a teenager and wounding eight,...U.S. Newsread more
Venture capital flows between the U.S. and China topped completed two-way foreign direct investment for the first time last year, according to a research initiative led by...China Economyread more
China posted a big miss in its overall trade surplus for April, as exports fell unexpectedly and imports surprisingly rose.China Economyread more
"It seems like we will have over 40 IPOs from China, [which] are coming to the U.S. this year. So [2019] could be the strongest year ever," said Bob McCooey, chairman of...Deals and IPOsread more
Deutsche Bank has defended its risk and control system after proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) called for shareholders to vote against the board.
The influential proxy advised its members to vote against "discharging" Deutsche's board, the vote of confidence under the German corporate code, at its AGM on May 23. A vote against discharge is the strongest way for the shareholders to express their disapproval at the board's AGM.
It cited the series of scandals resulting from the bank's failure to uphold anti-money laundering (AML) controls as causing reputational and monetary damage which has been borne by shareholders.
In a statement issued Wednesday, Deutsche said the ISS report "does not reflect the current situation of our bank and its control environment."
"The vast majority of the legacy cases mentioned date back to the time prior to 2016," the bank added.
"While we acknowledge that there is still work ahead of us, we have significantly improved our risk and control systems in the last three years and we will continue to do so."
Deutsche also argued that its share price should not be used to indicate financial instability, claiming it has a "very robust balance sheet with a high capital ratio, ample liquidity and a strong asset quality."
In the advisory circulated to investors, ISS had dismissed Deutsche's claims of improving "know your customer" and AML controls, according to a report in the Financial Times on Tuesday, and disputed that the bank's performance resulted from an unfavorable market environment.
It is the first time ISS has called for shareholders to vote against ratifying the board, and followed similar guidance from fellow proxy Glass Lewis last week.
Deutsche Bank shares traded marginally higher during the morning session. However, the shares are down more than 40 percent over a 12-month period.