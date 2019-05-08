Europe stocks set to open lower as trade war fears continue

China posted a big miss in its overall trade surplus for April, as exports fell unexpectedly and imports surprisingly rose.China Economyread more
"It seems like we will have over 40 IPOs from China, [which] are coming to the U.S. this year. So [2019] could be the strongest year ever," said Bob McCooey, chairman of...
Binance warned that "hackers may still control certain user accounts and may use those to influence prices" but said it would cover the incident "in full," meaning users'...
U.S. database and cloud computing company Oracle is planning to lay off more than 900 people from its China operations, local media reported, citing an internal announcement...
The U.S. Justice Department suggested on Tuesday that it may completely withhold special counsel Robert Mueller's unredacted report from Congress.
Shares in Asia Pacific slipped as investors digested ongoing developments in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, which sent stateside shares tumbling overnight.
U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses lost a total of more than $1 billion from 1985 to 1994, according to the New York Times, which said it obtained printouts from Trump's...
An all-out trade war between the U.S. and China could bite into global growth, squeeze profit margins and drive down stock prices.
Lyft's stock has tumbled since its public debut in March as analysts scrutinize its path to profitability as rival Uber prepares its IPO.
Market jitters stemming from an escalated trade fight could be so bad that is could send the S&P 500 in a correction, wrote UBS.
Critics are assailing the Trump administration's so-called "conscience" rule that allows health-care providers to refuse medical treatment to people, even in emergencies.
European stocks are set to open lower Wednesday morning as the escalating threat of a trade war between the U.S. and China continues to weigh on major markets.
The FTSE 100 looks set to open around 9 points lower than its previous close at around 7,251, having reached a one--month low Tuesday. Meanwhile, the DAX is seen around 15 points lower at 12,087 and the CAC 40 is set to open down around 3 points at 5,392.
Despite the news that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would travel to Washington on Thursday, fears have been growing that the proposed trade deal between the two economic powers is unraveling. Tuesday saw markets continue to tumble as investors monitored trade developments between the U.S. and China, with Europe's banking stocks taking a hit of more than 2%.
Stocks also declined across the Asia Pacific region, with Chinese shares mixed while indices in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia all traded lower.
Stateside, investors will continue to monitor developments between Washington and Beijing closely after the Dow dropped 470 points overnight in its sharpest decline since early January, while the S&P 500 shed 1.65% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.96%.
Back in Europe, political uncertainty continued Tuesday as the U.K. Conservative government resumed its negotiations with the main opposition Labour Party in bid to break parliamentary deadlock over the U.K.'s departure from the European Union. Sterling slid to a day's low in afternoon trade amid low expectations for the talks.
France suggested international sanctions could be reimposed on Iran if it reneges on commitments under its nuclear deal, Reuters reported, after Tehran said it would scale back its compliance a year after Washington pulled out.
Meanwhile, Italy accused the EU of prejudice after grim economic forecasts suggested the Italian economy would grow 0.1% this year, lagging the rest of the bloc.
In corporate news, Germany's Siemens, Commerzbank, Munich Re and Bilfinger are all set to report first-quarter earnings, along with Directline, ITV, Travis Perkins and Imperial Brands in the U.K.