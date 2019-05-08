Europe stocks set to open lower as trade war fears continue

European stocks are set to open lower Wednesday morning as the escalating threat of a trade war between the U.S. and China continues to weigh on major markets.

The FTSE 100 looks set to open around 9 points lower than its previous close at around 7,251, having reached a one--month low Tuesday. Meanwhile, the DAX is seen around 15 points lower at 12,087 and the CAC 40 is set to open down around 3 points at 5,392.