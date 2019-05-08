A round of mergers and takeovers may be coming to the casino sector, investor says

The Galaxy Macau casino and hotel, developed by Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., stands illuminated at night in Macau, China, on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

The gambling industry could see more mergers and acquisitions, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, according to one wealth manager.

"I think some of the big U.S. players will probably try growth by acquisition, " said Adam Dawes, a senior investment advisor at financial services company, Shaw and Partners.

Dawes predicted that consolidation will happen because gambling companies have few other options now.

In popular gambling cities like Las Vegas and Macau, organic growth is not as strong as before, he said.

Gross revenues from Macau's gaming industry fell 8.3% in April, compared to a year ago. Total "gaming win" for casinos on the Las Vegas Strip fell 3.83% in March this year, compared to a year ago.

"Macau was the growth engine — that has slowed down. You've got Vegas, which is the old world, but that's not all so fiery," Dawes told CNBC in a phone interview last month.

In other parts of the world, it's "harder and harder" to find sites that gamblers will visit, he added.

"To find growth for these companies, they either, one, have to buy somebody out, or consolidate with each other — so like a merger, or an aggressive takeover — to generate the sales and to generate the growth going forward," he said.

Harry Curtis, a managing director at Nomura Instinet, suggested that there's "more noise" around consolidation because bankers have a "mandate" to look for buyers.