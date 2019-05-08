GM says it will invest $700 million to create 450 jobs in three Ohio cities

Skip Navigation
China says it will take 'necessary' countermeasures if US raises...

China has promised to take "necessary countermeasures" against the U.S. if Washington follows through on its threat to increase tariffs.

Trump says China's vice premier is coming to the US 'to make a...

Trump says Chinese negotiators "just informed" the White House they are "coming to the U.S. to make a deal" on trade.

China has backtracked on nearly all aspects of the US draft trade...

The cable from Beijing arrived in the U.S. Friday night, with edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade deal that would blow up months of negotiations.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wendy's, Lyft,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Walmart raises age to buy tobacco to 21 amid pressure to curb...

Walmart outlined steps to prevent minors from buying tobacco products in a letter to the FDA.

Cramer: Trump's China trade tweet is about 'getting the Dow up a...

President Trump's optimistic morning tweet on China trade talks was aimed at Wall Street and Beijing, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Trump asserts 'executive privilege' over Mueller report

President Donald Trump on Wednesday asserted executive privilege over materials used to assemble special counsel Robert Mueller's report in a dispute over with House...

Chinese automaker Zotye sets sights on US as small start-up takes...

With a name that few Americans will likely know how to pronounce — it's Zoh-tee, not Zot-yee — a small budget and even less brand equity than bigger Chinese brands like BYD,...

GM says it will invest $700 million to create 450 jobs in three...

These 6 stocks could make or break the S&P 500's run

The stocks of Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Berkshire Hathaway make up a massive chunk of the S&P 500, and the index's next move could depend on them, chart...

Google cracks down on ad tracking, and advertisers are prepping...

This seems to be a move on Google's part to show users it's a proponent of consumer privacy.

Trump attacks Joe Biden in market-moving tweets about China trade...

Trump's Tweets on China show his attention is on Democratic 2020 front-runner Joe Biden even as he prepares for the most crucial trade talks of his presidency.

Autos

GM says it will invest $700 million to create 450 jobs in three Ohio cities

Ashley Turner@Ashley_MTurner
GM workers rally outside the GM Lordstown plant on March 6, 2019 in Lordstown, Ohio. The sprawling facility was idled today after more than 50 years of producing cars and other vehicles.
Jeff Swensen | Getty Images

General Motors said it's investing $700 million and creating about 450 new manufacturing jobs in Ohio as it negotiates the sale of its Lorsdtown, Ohio, factory to electric truckmaker Workhorse Group. 

"The U.S. economy and our core business are strong, so we can expand our commitment to U.S. manufacturing and Ohio and create job opportunities for our employees," said GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement Wednesday. "We also expect to bring more jobs to the U.S. over time in support of the expected provisions of the USMCA."

President Donald Trump preempted the automaker's announcement over Twitter. He thanked Barra for selling the plant to Workhorse and reinvesting money in other facilities in Ohio. GM said it's in "discussions" with Workhorse, but didn't confirm that it's come to a final agreement.

"GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO!" Trump tweeted Wednesday.

GM in March shuttered its Lordstown plant, which built more than 16 million vehicles over 50 years, to avoid making the same mistakes that sent the company into bankruptcy in 2009. American preferences have started shifting away from cars as they gravitate toward trucks and SUVs, forcing Barra to shift the automaker's focus away from sedans. It's also investing more in autonomous driving and battery-powered vehicles.

By the end of this year, the company will have closed five production plants across the U.S. and Canada as part of its plan announced last year to cut 14,000 jobs.

Trump previously criticized GM's decision to sell the plant, putting pressure on the company to resume operations. In November, he threatened to cut subsidies to the automaker after it announced it planned to slash production.