Here's what Wall Street is saying about Lyft's first report: 'A good first step' to profitability

Lyft President John Zimmer (R) and CEO Logan Green speak as Lyft lists on the Nasdaq at an IPO event in Los Angeles March 29, 2019.

Despite heavy bottom line losses, Wall Street analysts were largely optimistic on Wednesday about Lyft's first quarter earnings report, which was also the ridesharing company's first as a publicly-traded company.

"Overall, we view the 1Q update as positive as the company progresses towards its long-term goals," Stifel said.

The first quarter results, as well as Lyft's 2019 earnings forecast, was "a good first step for the company to provide evidence toward that goal" of profitability, Credit Suisse said.

"Long term, we still see shared transportation as a market with a long runway for secular growth, potentially more rational industry competitive dynamics as maturity approaches & broader positive impacts on society," UBS said.

JMP Securities urged investors to "take advantage of the recent pullback in shares," the firm said. Lyft has fallen more than 24% since its IPO, with about $6.2 billion in market value lost.

Lyft shares fell 2.6% in trading from Tuesday's close of $59.34 a share. Its IPO price was $72.

Here's what every major Wall Street analyst said about Lyft's results.