Consumer discretionary was the second-best performing sector through the first four months of the year with a return of about 22 percent.

That didn't beat information technology, the top performer, with a gain of about 28%. But from here on out, consumer discretionary — which can be traded through many big exchange-traded funds like the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) or Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (VCR) — has something going for it that not even technology can match: a perfect, if limited, history of big returns after strong starts to calendar years.

Since 1990, when consumer discretionary has gained at least 15% from January through April, the sector has always been positive through the remainder of the year, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho, a machine-learning tool used by Wall Street banks and hedge funds to mine potential trading profits from historical market data.

It's happened 5 times and the average return was more than 11%.