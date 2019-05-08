Wealthy UK investors are mostly positive on post-Brexit Britain, study finds

A majority of wealthy U.K.-based investors see an economic upside for the U.K. despite uncertainty surrounding its withdrawal from the EU, according to a new quarterly survey by UBS.

Published Tuesday by UBS Global Wealth Management, the study polled more than 3,600 global investors and entrepreneurs with at least $1 million in investable assets. Drilling down into just the U.K. high net worth investors, which accounted for 338 of those surveyed, more than 60% said they felt optimistic about the U.K. economy over the next decade. Meanwhile, 44% had a positive outlook for the next 12 months.

Forty-one percent said they believed that Brexit would have a positive effect on the U.K. economy, while 35% said it would have an adverse effect. The remaining 24% of investors believed Brexit would have a neutral impact on the economy.

One prominent individual who has also expressed bullishness on Britain is billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Speaking at the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders' meeting in Omaha, Nebraska over the weekend, Buffett — the firm's chairman and CEO — said the company would "love to put more money into the U.K."

"If I get a call tomorrow and somebody says I've got an X billion-pound company that I think might make sense for you to own, and that I would actually like to have as part of Berkshire, I'll get on the plane and be over there," he said.

"We're hoping for a deal in the U.K. or in Europe no matter how Brexit comes out," Buffett added. "I'm not an Englishman, but I have a feeling it was a mistake to vote to leave … but it doesn't destroy my appetite in the least for making a very large acquisition in the U.K."