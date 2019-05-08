Buyback blowback: Why politicians on the right and left are targeting stock repurchases

China has promised to take "necessary countermeasures" against the U.S. if Washington follows through on its threat to increase tariffs.Marketsread more
Trump says Chinese negotiators "just informed" the White House they are "coming to the U.S. to make a deal" on trade.Marketsread more
The cable from Beijing arrived in the U.S. Friday night, with edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade deal that would blow up months of negotiations.Traderead more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Walmart outlined steps to prevent minors from buying tobacco products in a letter to the FDA.Retailread more
President Trump's optimistic morning tweet on China trade talks was aimed at Wall Street and Beijing, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.Investingread more
President Donald Trump on Wednesday asserted executive privilege over materials used to assemble special counsel Robert Mueller's report in a dispute over with House...Politicsread more
With a name that few Americans will likely know how to pronounce — it's Zoh-tee, not Zot-yee — a small budget and even less brand equity than bigger Chinese brands like BYD,...Autosread more
The stocks of Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Berkshire Hathaway make up a massive chunk of the S&P 500, and the index's next move could depend on them, chart...Fast Moneyread more
This seems to be a move on Google's part to show users it's a proponent of consumer privacy.Technologyread more
When President Donald Trump signed the GOP tax cut in December 2017, he said it would create "jobs, jobs, jobs." The $1.5 trillion plan took effect the next month, lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent.
The sweeping tax reform measures were supposed to spur corporations to reinvest those savings back into their own companies for research and capital expenditures such as new equipment, offices and factories.
That would create jobs and employment opportunities and allow companies to pay higher salaries.
Many businesses did spend more on internal projects, at least initially. But business investment slowed later in the year, as concerns about the economy grew.
At the same time, companies used their cash to buy back a record $1.1 trillion worth of their own shares. And that's drawn the ire of politicians on both sides of the aisle.
Democrats have proposed limiting buybacks unless companies raise their minimum wage to $15 and agree to other employee benefits. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio has suggested raising the capital gains rate to discourage buybacks.
SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson Jr. recently expressed his belief that most buybacks are better for executives than for shareholders. And that could give new momentum for the Securities and Exchange Commission to change the rules.