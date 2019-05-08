The first Chinese automaker sets sights on US with start-up Zotye taking on entrenched rivals in Detroit

The Zotye Auto debut at Shanghai auto show H/O: Zotye Auto

When Guangzhou-based GAC Group rolled out a concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show last January it was just the latest among a procession of Chinese automakers laying out plans to enter the American car market. To date, however, the only Chinese-made vehicles to reach U.S. shores have been imported by General Motors and Volvo. But Zotye Auto, a small, privately held carmaker from Yongkang, Zhejiang, China, is determined to be the first domestic Chinese car company to reach American shores — and in as little as 18 months from now. With a name that few Americans will likely know how to pronounce — it's Zoh-tee, not Zot-yee — a small budget and even less brand equity than bigger Chinese brands like BYD, Geely or Great Wall, there are plenty of skeptics. Americans "have a bad perception of Chinese vehicles, overall" cautioned Augusto Amorim, a senior analyst with LMC Automotive. And Zotye is particularly unknown, he said. But the team of industry veterans who are leading the Zotye launch effort are confident they can pull it off, including seasoned salesman Duke Hale, 69, who sold his first car as a teenager and has spent decades working with automakers as diverse as Isuzu, Lotus and Land Rover. Hale said he's confident his "seven Ps" strategy will clinch the deal. The list includes such things as "processes," as well as "product." The first model expected to enter Zotye's U.S. line-up debuted barely a month ago at Auto Shanghai. The T600 is a compact crossover that will be aimed at the likes of the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V. It will be followed in 2022 by the midsize T700 crossover and, about a year later, by a three-row model.

The Zotye Auto debut at Shanghai auto show H/O: Zotye Auto

But while the T600 has generated some positive press, Hale believes the brand's biggest selling point will be "price." "Think in terms of 20% less than the targeted competition," notably including the likes of Hyundai, Kia and Toyota, Hale said over dinner with journalists at the Detroit Renaissance Center on Thursday night. That's an even bigger discount than Hyundai offered buyers when it came to the U.S. market 30 years ago — and with a name that was equally baffling to American consumers. And it would come at a decidedly opportune time, industry officials like Joe Hinrichs, Ford's president of automotive operations, have openly worried about the rising cost of today's new vehicles. The average sticker price of a new car hit a record $34,000 at the beginning of the year, according to data compiled by industry research company LMC Automotive. Industry observers note that translates into a typical monthly payment of around $550, enough to price millions of potential buyers out of the market, especially millennial and Gen-Z motorists, many already straining to pay off student loans. Jan Thompson, a former marketing executive with Mazda and Toyota who's now handling that role for Zotye, believes the Chinese brand's primary buyers will be young shoppers who don't want to buy a used car. But with an estimated 42 million used vehicles sold in 2019, nearly three times more than new, customers could come from every market demographic, she said.

2019 Honda CRV with camper tent accessories. Adam Jeffery | CNBC