China says it will take 'necessary' countermeasures if US raises...

China has promised to take "necessary countermeasures" against the U.S. if Washington follows through on its threat to increase tariffs.

Trump says China's vice premier is coming to the US 'to make a...

Trump says Chinese negotiators "just informed" the White House they are "coming to the U.S. to make a deal" on trade.

China has backtracked on nearly all aspects of the US draft trade...

The cable from Beijing arrived in the U.S. Friday night, with edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade deal that would blow up months of negotiations.

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wendy's, Lyft,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Walmart raises age to buy tobacco to 21 amid pressure to curb...

Walmart outlined steps to prevent minors from buying tobacco products in a letter to the FDA.

Cramer: Trump's China trade tweet is about 'getting the Dow up a...

President Trump's optimistic morning tweet on China trade talks was aimed at Wall Street and Beijing, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

Trump asserts 'executive privilege' over Mueller report

President Donald Trump on Wednesday asserted executive privilege over materials used to assemble special counsel Robert Mueller's report in a dispute over with House...

Chinese automaker Zotye sets sights on US as small start-up takes...

With a name that few Americans will likely know how to pronounce — it's Zoh-tee, not Zot-yee — a small budget and even less brand equity than bigger Chinese brands like BYD,...

GM says it will invest $700 million to create 450 jobs in three...

These 6 stocks could make or break the S&P 500's run

The stocks of Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Berkshire Hathaway make up a massive chunk of the S&P 500, and the index's next move could depend on them, chart...

Google cracks down on ad tracking, and advertisers are prepping...

This seems to be a move on Google's part to show users it's a proponent of consumer privacy.

Trump attacks Joe Biden in market-moving tweets about China trade...

Trump's Tweets on China show his attention is on Democratic 2020 front-runner Joe Biden even as he prepares for the most crucial trade talks of his presidency.

Fast Money

These 6 stocks could make or break the S&P 500's run

6 stocks could make or break market
Call them the Supersized Six.

Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Facebook and Berkshire Hathaway — six of the most highly valued companies in the S&P 500 — don't just boast the index's biggest market caps.

In fact, those six companies are worth about as much as the bottom 290 companies in the S&P combined. Taken together, their market caps total $4.2 trillion, while the bottom 290 S&P companies are worth roughly $4.3 trillion.

It's fairly common knowledge that the top 50 S&P stocks are worth more than the bottom 450, and it's not unusual that the market is frequently this "top-heavy," says Carter Worth, chief market technician at Cornerstone Macro.

But the concentration in these six names is noteworthy, and it could mean trouble for the market, Worth said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

Considering the influence they have over the S&P's direction, it makes you wonder: "Is it an index, or is it a few big names that drive everything?" Worth said. "That's what makes beating the index so hard."

He called attention to this chart tracking the six-stock basket against its 150-day moving average, as well as the number of times it has traded above or below that average.

"Literally, every single time we have gotten this far above the 150-day moving average, we have peaked. It is right at that level yet again," Worth said, pointing to the uptick in the bottom panel's trend line. "So, as this goes, so goes the market. I think you've got a crowding that's not so good. Just to put it in real context, think of those six names relative to the S&P. It's all so dependent on these big names."

Moreover, while the market's "heavy hitters" have made up 15% of the S&P's total market cap, on average, since at least the 1990s, that percentage is also ticking up, Worth noted.

"We're starting to get back to a level that is typically indicative of when markets peak. That's '07, so forth and so on," he said. "None of this is particularly healthy."

By market cap, Microsoft is worth about $963 billion, Amazon is worth $949 billion, Apple is worth $969 billion, Facebook is worth $540 billion, and Berkshire Hathaway is worth $515 billion.

The broader market mounted a recovery Wednesday, with the S&P lifting off its Tuesday lows early in the session.