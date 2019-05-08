White House requires Big Pharma to list drug prices on TV ads as soon as this summer

Trump says Chinese negotiators "just informed" the White House they are "coming to the U.S. to make a deal" on trade.Marketsread more
The cable from Beijing arrived in the U.S. Friday night, with edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade deal that would blow up months of negotiations.Traderead more
"You always wanted to show losses for tax purposes.... almost all real estate developers did – and often re-negotiate with banks, it was sport," Trump tweets.Politicsread more
This seems to be a move on Google's part to show users it's a proponent of consumer privacy.Technologyread more
Energy stocks slumped towards bear market territory after an escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute dragged the stock market lower.Energyread more
Wall Street analysts were largely optimistic on Wednesday about Lyft's first ever earnings report as a public company.Investingread more
Binance warned that "hackers may still control certain user accounts and may use those to influence prices" but said it would cover the incident "in full," meaning users'...Technologyread more
The requirement will apply to drugs that cost more than $35 for a month's supply.Health and Scienceread more
'Service' companies like Amazon will fare better than 'goods' makers like Apple during a trade war, Goldman Sachs said in a note on Tuesday.Investingread more
Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an op-ed in the New York Times thatTechnologyread more
Google has a new feature that will automatically delete the data it has on how you use its apps and what you do on the web.Tech Guideread more
Pharmaceutical companies will be required to disclose the price of their prescription medicines in television commercials, the Trump administration announced Wednesday.
The requirement is set to take effect as soon as this summer and will apply to drugs that cost more than $35 for a month's supply, the administration said. Until now, drug companies were required to disclose the major side effects a drug can have in TV ads but not the price.
"Requiring the inclusion of drugs' list prices in TV ads is the single most significant step any administration has taken toward a simple commitment: American patients deserve to know the prices of the healthcare they receive," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.
In February, Johnson & Johnson became the first drugmaker to announce it will reveal the prices of its prescription medicines, including the list price of a product and potential out-of-pocket costs that patients will pay.
High drug costs have become a rare bipartisan issue with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle demanding something be done. President Donald Trump has made lowering prices one of the key issues of his administration. Democrats are jockeying to prove they can lead reform.
Drugmakers have been resistant to advertising list prices, saying it's simply the price that's advertised, and not what consumers actually pay.
Pharma executives have instead thrown their support behind a Trump administration proposal that would give consumers an estimated $29 billion in rebates now paid to pharmacy benefit managers. Drug manufacturers pay PBMs the rebates for getting their drugs covered by Medicare's Part D prescription plan.
In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Azar said pharmaceutical companies need to be transparent with consumers about drug prices. He applauded J&J's early efforts to disclose the prices.
For more on investing in health-care innovation, click here to join CNBC at our Healthy Returns Summit in New York City on May 21.