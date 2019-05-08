Trump tweet sends penny stock Workhorse surging by more than 90%, crashes website

A tweet by President Donald Trump sent shares of penny stock Workhorse soaring Wednesday.

Shares of the Ohio-based automaker, which makes electric vehicles, jumped more than 90%. The stock was last trading at around $1.62 after opening at 82 cents on Wednesday. Workhorse has a market value of just $105 million.

In a tweet Wednesday, president said that General Motors CEO Mary Barra informed him that GM would sell its shuttered Lordstown manufacturing plant to Workhorse to build electric trucks. GM later clarified that it is still in talks about a potential sale of the Warren, Ohio-based plant.

Trading in stocks below a dollar is often a risky business because of potential for outsized moves. Workhorse has an average daily volume of 345,127 shares. On Wednesday, its trading volume was up to 20.1 million shares.

Analysts at Cowen said that the Trump tweet was behind the surge. The tweet crashed the company's website, which was still inaccessible about three hours after the Trump mention.

Cowen also said Trump's comments raised speculation that "Workhorse is likely to be a vendor for the US Postal Service program."

"Based on media reports and comments from the US Postal Service, testing for the next generation vehicle is done and a request for production is due later this year," Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne said in a note to clients Wednesday.

Workhorse told CNBC it was one of the finalists being considered for the postal service contract but would not comment further.