Treasury yields tick higher as investors monitor US-China trade standoff

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning, as investors monitored developments in U.S.-China trade talks.
At around 02:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4602%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.8666%.
Traders are closely following trade relations between the U.S. and China. U.S. officials confirmed Tuesday that there will be higher tariffs on Chinese goods later this week. This comes after President Trump tweeted about his intention to impose higher duties last Sunday – his comments sparked a global sell-off.
Data released Wednesday morning in China showed its trade surplus with the U.S. rose to $21.01 billion in April from $20.5 billion in March.
The economic calendar is thin this Wednesday, with no substantial releases to note.
On the auctions front, the Treasury is set to sell $27 billion in 10-year notes.
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 8.30 a.m. ET.