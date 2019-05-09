Asia Markets

Asia Pacific markets mixed as investors watch for US-China trade developments

  • Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in early trade as investors monitored for new developments from the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.
  • White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders on Wednesday affirmed U.S. President Donald Trump's tweet earlier that China is going to Washington this week to strike a deal.
  • Markets were rattled for much of the week after Trump said in a Twitter post Sunday that the U.S. would raise tariffs on Chinese goods as soon as Friday, a move that surprised investors who had been optimistic about a trade deal.

Stocks in Asia Pacific were mixed Thursday morning trade as investors monitored for new developments from the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 declined 0.45% in early trade and the Topix index slipped 0.78%. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.37% as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix declined more than 1%.

The ASX 200 in Australia, meanwhile, bucked the downward trend to rise around 0.1% as the sectors traded mixed.

In overnight market action on Wall Street, stocks finished the trading day largely unchanged. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 2.24 points higher at 25,967.33, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.16% to 2,879.4. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.26% to 7,943.32.

In a volatile session on Wednesday, the Dow was down 75 points at its intraday low and up as much as 153 points at one point. The 30-stock Dow jumped midday after the White House confirmed President Donald Trump's tweet earlier that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will be in Washington this week for trade negotiations.

"That uncertainty remains and it's a long way from the expectation of recently as a week ago that the two sides had almost agreed on the document and this week more a formality rather than another meaty round of negotiations. It's still not done and it could easily go pear-shaped again," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

Markets have been rattled for much of this week after Trump said in a Twitter post Sunday that the U.S. would raise tariffs on Chinese goods as soon as Friday, a move that was unexpected by investors who had priced in the possibility of a trade deal being reached between the two economic powerhouses.

The Dow on Tuesday posted its biggest decline since January 3, as traders realized Trump's threat may not be just a negotiation tactic, as some had initially believed. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer also confirmed that higher levies will be imposed on Friday.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.569 after seeing lows below 97.5 yesterday.

The Japanese yen, widely seen as a safe-haven currency, traded at 110.04 against the dollar from levels around 110.9 seen earlier in the trading week. The Australian dollar was at $0.6991 after slipping from levels above $0.7 yesterday.

Oil prices declined in the morning of Asian trading hours, with the international benchmark Brent crude futures shedding 0.14% to $70.27 per barrel and U.S. crude futures slipping 0.16% to $62.02 per barrel.

— CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.

