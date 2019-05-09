As Uber goes public, profitability will be the next challenge

Why Uber is losing money and what it will take to become profitable   

Uber is hitting the public markets on Friday and it's valuation could top $90 billion. The world's biggest ride-hailing business is debuting six weeks after smaller rival Lyft.

But Uber is far from making money. It reported an operating loss of $3 billion in 2018 after losing more than $4 billion the previous year. Still, not all investors are scared away from Uber's red ink. Some analysts predict it will eventually turn a profit.

Watch the video to learn how Uber spends money and what it will take for the business to become profitable.

