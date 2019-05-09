As Uber goes public, profitability will be the next challenge

Uber is hitting the public markets on Friday and it's valuation could top $90 billion. The world's biggest ride-hailing business is debuting six weeks after smaller rival Lyft.



But Uber is far from making money. It reported an operating loss of $3 billion in 2018 after losing more than $4 billion the previous year. Still, not all investors are scared away from Uber's red ink. Some analysts predict it will eventually turn a profit.



Watch the video to learn how Uber spends money and what it will take for the business to become profitable.