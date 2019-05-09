Midwest farmers continue to struggle as bankers tighten credit standards, report says

Farmers continued to feel the pinch of economic stress in the first quarter, resulting in further deterioration of agricultural credit conditions in the nation's heartland, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City's Agricultural Credit Survey.

Recent flooding and severe weather in some farm belt states brought additional challenges for borrowers even as the damage is still being assessed, the report added. The floods hit the Midwest as producers were already facing tough times due to the U.S.-China trade war and low crop prices for key commodities such as corn, wheat, and soybeans.

"While some areas were heavily affected by spring flooding and blizzards, it may be months before the full impact to farm income is realized as immediate damage and implications for the 2019 operating cycle were being evaluated," the KC Fed report said.

According to the survey, the majority of the agricultural bankers in its district continued to report decreases in farm income during the first quarter. It said a similar decline was expected in coming months.

One bright spot however was a slight improvement in livestock prices toward the end of the period. A jump in hog prices in the final weeks of the quarter and into April boosted revenues for some livestock operators.

Struggling farmers are increasingly having trouble paying off their loans. "With low income weighing on farm finances, the pace of decline in farm loan repayment rates increased slightly," said the report from the KC Fed, whose Tenth District covers Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, and portions of Missouri and New Mexico.