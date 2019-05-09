Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Dropbox, Zillow, Symantec and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Dropbox stock surged nearly 5% in extended trading after the software company reported first-quarter earnings that surpassed analysts expectations. Dropbox reported earnings of 10 cents per share on revenue of $386 million, while Wall Street had expected earnings of 6 cents per share on revenues of $382 million, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of Zillow surged nearly 20% after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results. The company reported a loss of 33 cents per share, compared with the expected loss of 35 cents per share, and revenue of $454 million, compared with the expected revenue of $433 million, per Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of Symantec plummeted 13% after the software company announced that CEO and President Greg Clark has resigned. The company will commence a search process to find a permanent replacement. The company also gave forward-looking guidance below what analysts had expected. For the first quarter, Symantec expects earnings between 30 cents and 34 cents per share, versus estimates of 40 cents per share. For the full fiscal year 2020, Symantec expects earnings of between $1.65 and $1.80 per share, while analysts had estimated earnings of $1.78 per share.

Symantec reported fourth-quarter earnings of 39 cents per share and revenue of $1.20 billion, Refinitiv consensus estimates had projected earnings of 39 cents per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

Yelp stock fell more than 6% after the company reported weak first-quarter transactions revenue. Yelp reported first-quarter earnings of 2 cents per share and revenue of $236 million, topping Refinitiv consensus estimates had projected earnings of 1 cent per share and revenue of $235 million.

Sonos stock jumped nearly 4% after the company reported its second-quarter results. The electronics company reported a loss of 22 cents per share on revenue of $210 million.

Booking Holdings stock rose 4% after the company reported room nights that came in above estimates. Otherwise, the company reported first-quarter results that missed on both the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of $11.17 per share on $2.84 billion in revenue, while analysts had expected earnings of $11.27 per share on $2.93 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates.

Shares of Wynn Resorts fell more than 4% after the company reported mixed first-quarter results. The casino hotel company reported earnings of $1.61 per share, compared with the estimated $1.60 per share, and revenue of $1.65 billion, compared with the estimated $1.66 billion.

Shares of GoPro rose 11% after the company reported first-quarter results that beat expectations. The adventure camera company reported a loss of 7 cents per share, compared with the expected loss of 9 cents, and revenue of $243 million, compared with the expected revenue of $234 million.

CarGurus stock rose nearly 9% after the company reported first-quarter results that beat Refinitiv consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings of 12 cents per share on revenue of $135.3 million, while analysts had expected earnings of 6 cents per share on revenue of $129.4 million.