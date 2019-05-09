Trading Nation

Tech has reached its peak after massive run this year, analyst says

Tech sector may be hitting a peak, technician says   

Tech stocks are having their worst week of the year amid growing trade tensions.

Despite the 3% decline in the sector, it is still the best performer in the S&P 500 this year, with big names like Apple, Microsoft, Cisco, IBM and Oracle rallying 20% or more.

Mark Newton, technical analyst at Newton Advisors, says this is as good as it gets for the sector and the next move is down.

"In the near term there are definitely signs of technology starting to peak out," Newton said Wednesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation." He added that the RYT equal weighted technology ETF relative to the S&P 500 "for the first time all year has broken a pretty meaningful uptrend line going back since September."

"This should spell at least a near-term change of direction where we can see some rotation out of technology further, particularly as you approach the summer months," said Newton.

The semiconductor stocks, one of the largest tech subgroups, have already shown signs of deterioration, he said.

"Similar to what's happened with tech, this was actually the sector that peaked out initially back in the latter part of April," he said. The SMH semiconductor ETF "got down under a level near $113.50, that is bearish near term. To really show signs that this is a short-term pullback and we can get back to highs, we almost need to get back over $117.50."

The semiconductor ETF would need to rally nearly 5% to get back above Newton's key level at $117.50. It broke below that price at the beginning of the month.

"Semis are starting to roll over. Technology is definitely showing some outflows," said Newton. "For me that signals people are exiting technology and it's really not the right place to be."

Quint Tatro, managing director of Joule Financial, said that weakness in the large-cap tech names means investors need to be selective.

"It's … hard to totally avoid the sector. They are going to have the greatest growth, the best margins, and in certain instances, phenomenal balance sheets," Tatro said on the same segment. "It's why we like Twitter, for example, here."

Twitter has lagged the rest of the social stocks this year, climbing just 13% compared with a 28% increase in Facebook shares and 54% gain for Snap. The fundamentals should support a catch-up here, Tatro said.

"Look at the cycle that we're coming into with the election and what we believe will be an incredible boost to ad sales on the Twitter platform. It's what's talked about constantly," he said. "We think they're going to be a huge [beneficiary] of the ad spend and we think this is a good place to put some money in the tech sector that still has growth at a reasonable price."

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
TWTR
---
SMH
---
RYT
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET). In addition, he contributes to CNBC and CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...