'There is a rift': Italy's leaders aren't even hiding their disagreements anymore

Italy's deputy leaders Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio were thrown together a year ago when they formed an awkward coalition government, but now their tense alliance seems to be unraveling.

When Salvini and Di Maio — the leaders of the nationalist Lega party and anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), respectively — joined forces and took on the role of deputy prime ministers in a new government (having installed something of a caretaker prime minister in Giuseppe Conte) it was expected that there would be bumps along the way given their ideological differences.

Not only were there differences on the importance they placed on topical issues like immigration (a bugbear of the Lega party) but on spending with varying priorities — M5S had promised a universal basic income for the poor, for example, while Lega wanted to introduce a flat tax rate of 15%.

Still, they put up a united front when the EU told the coalition last year that their 2019 budget plans would break previously-made promises to rein in Italy's budget deficit.

But tensions and differences have undoubtedly been growing between the two and they are starting to spill into the public sphere ahead of European parliamentary elections later in May, where the parties will be competing against each other.