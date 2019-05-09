US companies are preparing for pain ahead of tariff hike: 'I can't sit here and cry'

In a tweet that took many on Wall Street off guard, Trump said Sunday the U.S. would increase levies on $200 billion of Chinese imports starting Friday. Those tariffs, which the administration first implemented in 2018, are set to jump to 25% from 10% Friday morning.

The taxes impact a wide variety of goods, ranging from pumps and turbines to electrical and computer components.

The announcement stunned many investors, who'd expected the U.S.-China trade deliberation to finish on a positive note this week after months of tamer dialogue. Traders punished equities in turn, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 650 points so far this week.

The broad S&P 500 index was down about 2.5% week to date at the time this article was published.

The week's losses — currently the worst since the 2018 Christmastime plunge — were likely the impetus for a number of comments by and questions for a slew of S&P 500 companies that reported financial results this week. While many CEOs took the opportunity to explain to shareholders the plans to soften the blow on their post-earnings conference calls, others were more blunt.

The trade disputes are "something we have to manage. I can't sit here and cry and hold my breath. I've got to deal with them," Emerson Electric Chairman and CEO David Farr said Tuesday on his company's earnings conference call. "I still believe we'll get a deal done. I think the issue really boils to — I think both parties are testing each leader on the give and take."

"I'm glad to hear they are going to go ahead and meet this week. But I think this is going to go back and forth a couple more times," he added.

Emerson Electric, which manufactures products and provides engineering services for a wide range of industries, said its global manufacturing end markets saw slower growth in part thanks to inventory rebalancing in the U.S. from last year's tariff impacts and price increases.

Toolmakers Stanley Black & Decker and Snap-On said they're taking steps to ease the pain of higher supply costs as a result of the Trump administration's tariffs. Stanley Black & Decker CEO James Loree said his company's been raising prices for consumers to help offset steeper input expenses.

"When you finally add it all up, I mean, the price recovery against the tariffs only amounted to about 40%, or between 40% and 50%," he said on April 24. "So there was a big chunk of inflation-related cost that was not covered by the price as well as some of the tariffs."