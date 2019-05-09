US companies are preparing for pain ahead of tariff hike: 'I can't sit here and cry'

Snap-On Chairman and CEO Nicholas Pinchuk echoed those sentiments, saying the Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company is facing materials headaches.
"Look, the last quarter, we had a bunch of headwinds; tariffs were one of them," he said Tuesday. "U.S. steel costs went up by 25%. U.S. plastics went up by 10%."
"I would say this about tariffs: The longer tariffs are on the horizon, the more you get to avoid them. And that's our job," he said. "So, even if you're being dinged a little bit by tariffs, you figure out how to mollify them."
Emerson Electric, Stanley Black & Decker and Snap-On are down 6.1%, 7.2% and 2.1%, respectively, this week.
Meanwhile, Polaris Industries CEO Chairman Scott Wine told CNBC earlier this week that the planned tariff hike would be "catastrophic" for American industry.
"At 25% it's downright catastrophic in terms of impact on the company and employees," Wine told CNBC's Morgan Brennan.
Polaris has continued to pursue an exemption from the U.S. government on China tariffs, and Wine said he remains hopeful that will still happen.
But it's not only manufacturers and durable goods makers that are feeling the pressure. Semiconductor executives, too, bemoaned the trade war for its crippling effect on the industry's ability to forecast sales and tweak pricing.
Executives at Microchip Technology, a $21 billion semiconductor company based in Chandler, Arizona, said earlier this week that the latest trade developments have people wondering whether to shift where they do business.
"Just imagine if you were a supplier. And you didn't know whether you'll be able to pass on a 25% tariff increase to your customers. Whether your customer will then choose to buy that product from Korea or Taiwan or somewhere else and not from the Chinese supplier," Microchip CEO Steve Sanghi said.
"A lot of our U.S. customers are impacted because of the same trade issues," he added. "Industrial customers build a lot of their products in China and are having to pay the tariff costs."
The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, which tracks a variety of U.S.-listed chip stocks, is down more than 5.7% this week, on pace for its worst week since December.
