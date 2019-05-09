US trade deficit widens to $50 billion in March

The U.S. goods and services deficit with its global trading partners widened slightly in March as demand for foreign goods buoyed imports, according to a government report published Thursday.

The trade deficit rose 1.5% from February to a seasonally adjusted $50 billion in March, the Commerce Department said Thursday. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the U.S. trade deficit in March to fall to $50.2 billion from a revised $49.3 billion in February.

On a year-to-date basis, the goods and services deficit decreased $5.8 billion, or 3.7%, from the same period in 2018; on a month-over-month basis, imports rose 1.1% to $261.97 billion, the Commerce Department said. Much of the bump came from higher crude imports, which rose by $1.4 billion.

Meanwhile, a 39% surge in soybean exports in the month of March helped drive American exports up 1%.

Though the trade deficit widened in March, it remains below the recent December high. The trade gap ballooned to $59.9 billion at the end of 2018, which was the largest gap in 10 years.

The move comes amid renewed concerns that heated trade negotiations between the U.S. and China may not be resolved as soon as hoped.

The U.S. last year slapped tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods at a 10% rate, prompting Beijing to institute its own duties against American imports. President Donald Trump took many on Wall Street by surprise on Sunday, when he announced that the U.S. tariffs would rise to 25% on Friday in light of attempts by the Chinese to renegotiate terms of the deal.