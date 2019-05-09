Why every US company has a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond's heated boardroom war

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have declined from near-$80 in 2015 to as low as $10 earlier this year. The stock has traded between $15 and $16 in recent days and is up strongly off its 2019 low as a result of the activist pressure. But it remains a battleground stock, and the battle is not just about the future of retail in the Amazon era, but the future of board composition across corporations.

Bed Bath said in a statement at the time of the board changes announced in April that the new appointees are "leaders in the fields of global retail, merchandising, technology, logistics, finance and governance" and have held senior positions in companies such as Amazon, Avon Products and Family Dollar Stores.

The activist investor group has offered 16 candidates they believe should replace the current board, including former executives from Macy's, Guess, Pier 1 Imports and Gap. Almost all of them have retail experience focused in operations, ecommerce, marketing, private labels and corporate turnarounds. None of them, however, are people of color, while five of them are women. A spokesman for the investors said they have a long track record of promoting diverse candidates. He cited an article about the overall poor track record of activist hedge funds when it comes to promoting diversity on the board — his investors, according to the data, look good, but only in comparison to hedge funds making little to no effort.

"The boards don't run the company, but if they're not pushing the company toward the right direction and to try new things, then that's the issue," said Bobbie Lenga, who leads the global retail practice for Russell Reynolds Associates, an executive search and management consulting firm. "Bed Bath, that board has had the same people for a long time."

The assumed role of a board of directors has been changing from primarily a defender of shareholder interests to a body that gives active input on competitive landscapes, especially in the battered retail sector. There have been more retail store closures already in 2019 than in all of last year. In 2017 a record was set for store closures, but that record is expected to be eclipsed this year.