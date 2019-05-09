Why every US company has a stake in Bed Bath & Beyond's heated boardroom war

Once you expand the candidate pool to include those from other roles that are non-traditional, such as candidates in marketing or human resources, you also expand the amount of diverse candidates that are available, Creary's research finds.
S&P 500 companies are moving away from the notion that board members must have CEO credentials. Research from executive recruiting firm Spencer Stuart found that one-third of the incoming class of directors for S&P 500 companies were serving on their first public company board, and only 35% of them were active or retired CEOs.
"Even though a board doesn't have managerial responsibilities, if you think about it as a micro company, you can't have a bunch of CEOs and CFOs there," Creary said. "You've got to have other people who have that missing piece to keep it going."
One of the most revered figures in the market, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, has pushed back against two trends in board selection: diversity and independence.
DealBook columnist and CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin also noted in a recent column that Berkshire filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, explicitly states that it does not consider diversity when hiring board members: "The Governance Committee does not seek diversity, however defined. Instead, as previously discussed, the Governance Committee looks for individuals who have very high integrity, business-savvy, an owner-oriented attitude and a deep genuine interest in the company."
Buffett also dismissed the idea of "independent" directors, positions that usually include hundreds of thousands of dollars in compensation. "They aren't going to upset the apple cart," he said. "How in the world is that independent. You don't get invited to be on your boards if you belch too often at the dinner table."
Paul DeNicola, a principle in PwC's Governance Insights Center, alongside Paula Loop said their team found in a survey conducted in 2018 that directors are experiencing "diversity fatigue." A slight majority (52%) said they think diversity efforts are motivated by political correctness and 48% felt shareholders are too preoccupied with diversity.
Strategies DeNicola and Loop list to improve board diversity include expanding the size of the board, rethinking the criteria of candidates and understanding that one minority on the board is not enough to effect real change.
"I think the (talent) pool is being expanded and if it weren't, you wouldn't be seeing some of the advancements of having more diverse boards," said DeNicola.
However, women still only hold 24% of S&P 500 board seats while 17% are minorities, including African-Americans, Hispanic/Latino and Asian, according to Spencer Stuart.
"I don't think there's no lack or shortage of potential board nominees that are diverse," DeNicola said. "It's not a supply problem; it just requires boards to have a broader perspective of the backgrounds of potential candidates."