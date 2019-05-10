Are financial advisors prepared for cyber attacks?

Two years ago, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association conducted a cybersecurity simulation that mimicked a real attack. The test included the participation of more than 50 financial firms, as well as government regulators and SIFMA itself. Now, the industry trade group is preparing for the latest iteration of its test — dubbed Quantum Dawn — this fall.

"We create the spooky scenario," said Tom Price, managing director of operations, technology and business continuity at SIFMA. "It's data destruction. It's fake news coming from the newswires. It's bad data in the processors." The participants include more than 1,000 individuals across different areas of financial services, including wealth management, in a range of roles including CEO, CFO, chief security officers, crisis management and others. The simulation is aimed at getting firms to see how well they answer key questions on the fly: How well do they respond to these types of events? Who are the key contacts to talk to in such an event? How is key information escalated within a firm, to the government and law enforcement? Having those answers is key for financial advisors and the firms they work in, as regulators turned up the pressure on them to have these plans in place.

The SEC has released cybersecurity guidance for the registered investment advisers it oversees. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which regulates broker-dealers, has also issued its own guidance that includes information for small firms with 150 or less registered representatives. The message: No firm is too small to have cybersecurity protections in place. "The financial services industry is essential to the economy … We have to be right all the time," Price said. "The bad guys only have to be right once."

For the average financial advisor and their firm, even what may seem like a small oversight can turn into a big snafu. Brian Edelman, CEO of FCI, a cybersecurity company, said he saw that first hand when one financial services company hired a shredding company to get rid of private documents. But trouble struck when the documents were stolen and the clients' stolen information turned up on the dark web. The theft is an opportunity for financial advisors and their firms, according to Edelman. "Incident response, done the right way, builds loyalty with clients," Edelman said. Having specific plans in place ahead of time can help minimize the impact an unfortunate event has on your business.

