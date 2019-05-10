"What we all need to remind folks of, that we're modeling in the future prospects of a recession — a recession that's more modest than 2007, but a little bit more intense than the 2001 recession," Newsom told reporters.

He added that the current economic expansion is ten years old and "we're feeling anxiety."

Specifically, Newsom said the financial markets in the past 48 to 72 hours have led to some concern about the outlook.

"We are being thoughtful about that, and judicious in terms of our budgeting and our planning strategies," the governor said. "The headwinds are real."

Back in January, Newsom unveiled his first state budget as governor and also expressed similar concern about the economic outlook. His predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown, took office in 2011 when the Golden State was still recovering from a recession and faced a deficit of about $27 billion.

Newsom said the revised budget sets aside $15 billion for "building budgetary resiliency" as well as to pay down the state's unfunded liabilities, or $1.4 billion higher than was proposed in January. It includes $4.5 billion to eliminate budgetary debts and $4.8 billion to pay down unfunded retirement liabilities.

Meantime, the budget for the fiscal year starting in July 2019 also retains funding proposed in January to expand the state's Medi-Cal coverage program for young adults aged 19 through 25, regardless of immigration status. The governor's January plan estimated the cost of expanding health care to cover undocumented immigrants would run about $260 million.