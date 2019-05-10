Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Ford, Pinterest & more

Bank of America said Ford is starting to hit a more "sustainable inflection in earnings."

"We are upgrading our investment rating on Ford from Neutral to Buy, which is predicated on our view that Ford is just starting to hit a more sustainable inflection in earnings (even more so in 2020), driven by the combination of a favorable product cadence in the all-important US/NA market and restructuring efforts with its Global Redesign. In the face of a tough cycle/macro, we believe this self-help turnaround story will start to get more credit among the investment community, and that improved execution and communication may allow Ford's multiple to recover over time. Along with our upgrade, we are raising our forward estimates, as well as our PO from $13 to $14."

