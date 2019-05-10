Cramer's week ahead: The market can go higher with Uber's IPO, tariffs behind us

Hell week culminated with Uber's "total thud" of a debut and an increase of tariffs on products shipped from China, which was the last thing that markets wanted to see, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

Many investors thought the ride-hailing company, in the most anticipated IPO of the year, would make a red-hot debut on the New York Stock Exchange, but the share price fluttered to about a $41 close after raising more than $8 billion on its $45 offering price.

In broader trading, U.S. equities rebounded after initially selling off when tariffs on Chinese imports were hiked to 25% from 10%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 114 points, the S&P 500 gained 0.37% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.8%.

"We made it through hell week," the "Mad Money" host said. "And now that we've made it to the other side, we can finally start talking about earnings and interest rates again, not just tariffs and the Uber deal. And I bet that means the market will attempt to stabilize at these new lower but oversold levels."

Here's what Cramer's looking forward to in the week ahead: