The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.7% at the opening bell, with the CAC 40 and DAX indexes both rising by 1%. Technology and auto stocks were the strongest early performers, jumping 1.6%.

Thursday saw a market selloff as the deadline for an agreement between the U.S. and China approached, after U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that China "broke the deal".

Upon the passing of the midnight ET deadline, Washington increased tariffs on Chinese goods from 10% to 25%. China immediately said it would retaliate, though did not specify how as yet.

Stocks in Asia were tepid in Friday trade as the increase kicked in, with mainland Chinese shares higher by the end of the morning session, before the implementation of new tariffs. Japanese stocks fell marginally in afternoon trade, while South Korean and Hong Kong indexes were both slightly higher.

On Wall Street, the Dow fell 138 points, while the S&P 500 dropped for a fourth consecutive day ahead of the looming trade deadline.

Back in Europe, 27 European Union leaders agreed to prioritize fighting climate change, safeguarding democracy and finding a modern model for growth as they met to discuss the future course of the bloc in Thursday talks.

Meanwhile, reports Thursday night revealed seven banks faced EU antitrust fines for rigging the multi-trillion dollar foreign exchange market. These included Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and J.P. Morgan.