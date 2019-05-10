SEC approves new Silicon Valley stock exchange backed by Marc Andreessen, other tech heavyweights

The U.S. government on Friday approved the formation of a new Silicon Valley stock exchange following a regulatory snag late last year.

Backed by top Valley figures such as venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, the Long-Term Stock Exchange was born out of concern from the nation's high-tech elite who were frustrated the public market's focus on near-term profit.

"We welcome the approval, which advances our vision of a new way of being public for a generation of companies that aspire to build their businesses and generate value for decades to come," said Zoran Perkov, the exchange's chief executive.

The Long-Term Stock Exchange said in a release that it anticipates being ready to accept listings and start trading later this year after completing administrative and technical steps.

Prior filings indicated that a key aspect of the exchange is that the voting power of shares increases in tandem with how long an investor owns a stake. Firms listed on the exchange are also required to abide by certain rules, including a ban on tying executive pay to the company's short-term financial performance.

The exchange filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 9, though the fund faced criticism by Commissioner Robert Jackson Jr., who said the structure of the exchange could grant founders and early investors in startups excessive power at the expense of other shareholders, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

"A market that reduces short-term pressures and encourages a steady cycle of innovation and investment in long-term value creation would benefit companies and their investors alike," the exchange's website reads. "Our vision is a market designed to support the methods of experimentation and scaling that modern companies use to find continuous success; one that can open the way for innovation and value creation for all companies, far into the future."