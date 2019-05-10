Trump says 'no need to rush' with China trade deal in tweet he later deleted

President Donald Trump said in a tweet storm Friday morning that he is in no rush to finish trade negotiations with China. Trump said he is prepared to stick with tariffs for a long period of time.

He later appeared to edit the tweets, removing the one that said 'no need to rush.'

"Talks with China continue in a very congenial manner - there is absolutely no need to rush," the president said in the tweet no longer appearing on his timeline.

The White House could not be reached for comment on why the tweets were edited.

Trump later in the tweet rant defended the tariffs saying that "tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind."

After a troubling week for stocks, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost more than 650 points and the S&P 500 has lost about 2.5%, all the three major indexes are set to open lower on Friday.

The tweets come just hours after the 12:01 E.T. deadline where U.S. increased Chinese tariffs, from 10% to 20%, on $200 billion of Chinese products.

Traders were hopeful the U.S. and China would be able to make a resolution before the tariffs went into place on Friday morning. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met with top U.S. trade officials Thursday evening in Washington, a short time before the tariffs were set to hike.

Hours before the meeting on Thursday Trump tweeted that tariffs are an "excellent: alternative to a trade deal with the Chinese.

Here is Trump's edited tweet storm:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.