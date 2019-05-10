Trump's new plan to aid American farmers faces many hurdles, says ex-USDA chief

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Friday said President Donald Trump has directed his agency to work on a plan to help farmers impacted by the ongoing trade war with China.

Perdue didn't offer further details on a possible plan but Trump via Twitter on Friday indicated that the U.S. could use some of the money from tariffs on Chinese goods to buy $15 billion worth of agricultural products from American farmers, or "far more than China buys now." The president also said U.S. agricultural products could be shopped "to poor & starving countries in the form of humanitarian assistance."

The Department of Agriculture declined to comment on plans it might have under consideration.

However, a former USDA secretary, Tom Vilsack, told CNBC that the administration has "very limited options" although it could some funds by tapping into the Commodity Credit Corp., a federal agency given authority during the Great Depression.

"The secretary's options are limited given the size of the challenge," said Vilsack, currently president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, a trade group.

Vilsack also suggested the program may require congressional approval, although a trade mitigation plan the USDA unveiled last year for American farmers impacted by retaliatory tariffs didn't require it.

Vilsack added, "They could do something. Whether they could do it to the extent that he's [Trump] suggested I think would require some congressional authorization and direction. I don't think there's enough flexibility in the USDA budget to be able to carve up and be able to identify $15 billion."