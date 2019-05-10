Bonds

Treasury yields move lower as increased tariffs on China kick in

  • Meanwhile, traders will also be monitoring upcoming data. There will be CPI numbers out at 8.30 a.m. ET and Federal Budget figures released at 2 p.m.
  • There are no Treasury auctions scheduled.

U.S. government debt prices were higher on Friday morning as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate further.

At around 02:25 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.451%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.873%.

Symbol
Yield
  
Change
%Change
US 3-MO
---
US 1-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
US 10-YR
---
US 30-YR
---

Traders are closely following trade relations between the U.S. and China, as tensions continue to grow. At midnight Friday, higher U.S. tariffs were imposed on $200 billion of Chinese goods. Though Trump said his decision could be reversed if there is progress in the trade talks held by both nations, China has announced it will retaliate.

Meanwhile, traders will also be monitoring upcoming data. There will be CPI numbers out at 8.30 a.m. ET and Federal Budget figures released at 2 p.m.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled.

Furthermore, Fed Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 8.30 a.m. ET and New York Fed President John Williams is due to speak at 10.00 a.m. ET.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
US 10-YR
---
US 2-YR
---
US 5-YR
---
AGG
---
BND
---