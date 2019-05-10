Treasury yields move lower as increased tariffs on China kick in

Traders are closely following trade relations between the U.S. and China, as tensions continue to grow. At midnight Friday, higher U.S. tariffs were imposed on $200 billion of Chinese goods. Though Trump said his decision could be reversed if there is progress in the trade talks held by both nations, China has announced it will retaliate.

Meanwhile, traders will also be monitoring upcoming data. There will be CPI numbers out at 8.30 a.m. ET and Federal Budget figures released at 2 p.m.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled.

Furthermore, Fed Governor Lael Brainard will speak at 8.30 a.m. ET and New York Fed President John Williams is due to speak at 10.00 a.m. ET.