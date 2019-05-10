US-China trade negotiations will continue on Friday, White House official says

American and Chinese negotiators have agreed to continue their trade talks, a White House spokesman said Thursday.

U.S. futures had been positive for much of Thursday evening, but turned negative following news that the trade talks would continue into Friday — implying no deal had been struck before the midnight deadline for increased tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday to discuss the negotiations to rescue a trade deal that is close to collapsing as Washington prepares to go ahead with plans to hike tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods imported from China.

Trump had set a 12:01 ET deadline to slap higher tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Trump later suggested that the White House could reverse that decision, based on progress in negotiations.

"This evening, Ambassador (Lighthizer) and Secretary Mnuchin met with President Trump to discuss the ongoing trade negotiations with China. The Ambassador and Secretary then had a working dinner with Vice Premier Liu He, and agreed to continue discussions tomorrow morning at USTR," Judd Deere, White House deputy press secretary, said in a statement.

