Almost a year to the day after opening its first charging station, Electrify America claims to be rolling out the country's fastest-growing network of fast chargers.

Funded by $2 billion from Volkswagen's diesel emissions settlement, it has a goal of building hundreds of stations and nearly 2,000 chargers in place by the end of this year.

Many of those will let battery-electric vehicle, or BEV, owners charge up nearly as quickly as they could fill a gas tank. Charging speed — along with the lack of a national network of charging stations — has been cited as a key obstacle to the widespread public adoption of battery-cars.

"Longer range and faster charging times are critical to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles," said Brendan Jones, the chief operating officer at Electrify America, during a conversation at the company's headquarters in Reston, Virginia, the equivalent of the classic chicken-and-egg problem.