Here's what Wall Street thinks of the unfolding trade deal drama: 'Potential for a bear market'

In a note to clients, Bank of America outlined three trade scenarios and its implications for the broader market.

"The worst-case scenario: an all-out trade war, with tariffs on the remaining Chinese goods, retaliation from China, and an increased risk of auto tariffs that could push the global economy into recession," wrote Savita Subramanian.

"Under a deal, we expect the S&P 500 could rally above 3000 near-term...while under a full-fledged trade war, the S&P 500 could pull back 5-10% near-term, with potential to enter a bear market."

"The next focal point for markets will be whether we see Trump and Liu actually meet. As mentioned, a potential release valve for sentiment would be if Trump and Xi speak on the phone following Liu's visit," Deutsche Bank said.

"We expect China to hike retaliatory tariffs, and the US to begin the process of imposing tariffs on all other imports from China, but further US tariff increases are still unlikely in our view and would likely take a couple months to implement," said Goldman Sachs chief economist Jan Hatzius.