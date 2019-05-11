Salesforce owns a stake in Lyft worth almost $27 million

While disappointing for investors, Uber's debut may signal a welcome turning point for many in Silicon Valley. The IPO caps an era characterized by big investments in...Technologyread more
What markets have misunderstood since the negotiations resumed last December is that the talks had become just one of many events of a new era of geopolitical and systemic...Politicsread more
Salesforce just disclosed that it has an investment in ride-hailing company Lyft, which is a departure from its focus on software.Enterpriseread more
Uber has to keep prices low enough to draw riders, while paying drivers enough to keep them working for the company.CNBC Disruptor 50read more
The latest jobs report showed wage growth picking up steam and it is going to stay that way, with a majority of corporations telling CNBC that cost of labor will be by far...CNBC Global CFO Councilread more
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has moved out of her luxury apartment in San Francisco. It is now available to rent.Technologyread more
The Dow fell as much as 358 points at one point in the trading day, but recovered on comments from the White House.Marketsread more
Lawmakers could make it easier for student loan borrowers to cancel their debt in bankruptcy. The bill, which is supported by 14 Democrats, one Republican and one independent,...Personal Financeread more
Almost a year after buying PillPack for $750 million, Amazon is counting on its CEO, TJ Parker, to drive an aggressive pharmacy strategy.Technologyread more
U.S. trade talks with China ended early Friday afternoon with no deal, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC there are currently no additional talks scheduled in the...Politicsread more
Uber debuted Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol "UBER."CNBC Disruptor 50read more
Salesforce, which has been bolstering investments of late in business software vendors, just revealed that it owns a stake worth almost $27 million in a consumer company: Lyft.
On Friday, Salesforce said in a filing that it owns 514,255 shares of the ride-sharing company as of the end of the first quarter. At Lyft's closing price of $51.09, that values the stake at $26.7 million. A spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that the investment was made four years ago, though it hadn't been previously disclosed.
It's a departure from the strategy that Salesforce Ventures has followed of investing in companies where there's an opportunity for a clear strategic relationship. For instance, Salesforce invested in video conferencing software company Zoom at the time of its IPO last month. Salesforce also holds shares of Anaplan, SurveyMonkey and Twilio.
John Somorjai, the head of Salesforce Ventures, told CNBC in an interview shortly after the Zoom IPO that "there are a lot of ways we can bring these products together."
There's no obvious partnership with Lyft given the companies operate in completely different spaces. However, in September, Salesforce issued a statement touting Lyft as a customer of the company's Pardot and Sales Cloud products.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has been critical of Lyft's top rival Uber for its ethical lapses. Last year, Benioff highlighted issues that Uber faced on a panel at the World Economic Forum and referred to those problems as creating "a crisis of trust."
Uber held its market debut on Friday, and the stock fell 7.6 percent after the company priced the offering at the low end of the range. Lyft has also struggled since going public on March 29, with the stock dropping 29 percent. According to Salesforce's filing, its stake in Lyft at the end of the quarter was worth $40.3 million.