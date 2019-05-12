Bria Cousins: CNBC Washington D.C. Bureau Senior Field Producer

Bria Cousins is a Coordinating Producer in CNBC's Washington Bureau. During her 14 years with the network she has served in the roles of News Associate and Segment Producer at CNBC's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, and in her current role of Coordinating Producer in Washington.

Bria's current beat is the White House covering the Trump Administration. She has produced remotes abroad covering President Trump's visits to the G20 in Germany and Argentina, as well as his visits to Belgium for NATO, Finland for the summit with Vladimir Putin and Vietnam for the summit with Kim Jong Un of North Korea. She also produced CNBC's coverage of the Panama Papers and the expansion of the Panama Canal. She also produces remotes for CNBC shows and reporters on the road in Washington and around the country.

Before coming to CNBC, Bria worked at "The Early Show" on CBS and at various production companies on independent projects for networks like Court TV and Bravo.

Bria graduated from the University of Maryland- College Park with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in Spanish. After a brief stint in consumer banking at Bank of America, she went on to graduate from New York University with a master's in broadcast journalism.

Follow Bria Cousins on Twitter and LinkedIn BriaCousins.