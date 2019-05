Jason Gewirtz is an Executive Producer at CNBC. He currently produces "Halftime Report" and contributes to CNBC's long-form programming. He was the Senior Producer and developer of the documentary "Beyond the Barrel: The Race to Fuel the Future." Gewirtz is an experienced field producer and has covered business news in the Middle East and Israel extensively for the network. Gewirtz is the author of "Israel's Edge: The Story of the IDF's Most Elite Unit — Talpiot."