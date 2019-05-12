This Silicon Valley tech exec flew 7,000 miles to take his internet company public in Australia

Social media company Life360 went public on Friday, the same day that fellow San Franciscan Uber debuted and amid a wave of Bay Area IPOs from names like Lyft, Pinterest and Zoom. But unlike its neighbors, which trade on the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange, Life360 rang an opening bell on the other side of the world — in Australia.

Life360, an app that lets family members stay connected, joined the Australian Securities Exchange, whose largest members include Commonwealth Bank of Australia and BHP Group, the world's biggest miner. It's the latest tech company to opt for an IPO down under, in lieu of raising another private round or testing the waters on Wall Street. Credible, a consumer finance marketplace, took the same route in 2017.

"People think of Australia as a small little country, but in terms of investable capital, it's massively disproportionate to their population," Life360 CEO Chris Hulls said in a recent interview with CNBC.

Life360 raised about $145 million Australian dollars (close to $102 million) on Friday. The stock rose a little over 5%, giving the company a market value of $764 million Australian ($535 million.).

With revenue of $32.1 million last year and a forecast to reach $58.6 million in 2019, Life360 isn't big enough to attract public market capital in the U.S., where companies these days are typically well past $100 million by the time they debut. Uber, the largest tech company to go public this year, generated over $11 billion in sales last year. Beyond Meat, which is less of a tech company than a food company but with Silicon Valley investors, is the smallest at $87.9 million.

"We could go public here, but we don't want to be in this swirl of noise," said Hulls, who rang the bell of the ASX in Sydney on Friday. Instead, Life360 is the biggest tech IPO on the ASX in three years, he said.