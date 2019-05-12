Robert Hum: CNBC Breaking News Producer

Robert Hum is a Breaking News Producer based at CNBC headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey. In his current role, he leads the network's afternoon breaking news coverage, ensuring that stories are presented on television in a fast and accurate manner. Working with CNBC's reporters, control rooms and assignment desk, Robert is responsible for flagging important news stories and is charged with coordinating and producing urgent breaking news hits.



In addition to being the network's first responder to breaking news stories, Robert is instrumental to CNBC's market coverage as he monitors intraday stock market movements and provides market insights to the CNBC newsroom. He also quarterbacks the network's afternoon coverage of corporate earnings reports.

Robert started his CNBC career as a summer intern on the network's Power Lunch program. He then joined CNBC full-time as a News Associate for the weekly program Special Report with Maria Bartiromo. Following that role, Robert relocated to CNBC's New York Stock Exchange bureau for nearly 8 years, where he produced for CNBC's markets reporter Bob Pisani and helped steer the network's daily market coverage during critical and volatile times, including the 2008 Financial Crisis. Majoring in both finance and marketing, Robert holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis.