Amazon will pay employees $10,000 to quit and start their own package-delivery companies

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.Marketsread more
China ups the ante with new retaliatory 25% tariff on U.S. goods.Politicsread more
The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.Traderead more
The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.Technologyread more
The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.Marketsread more
Stocks plunged Monday on fears the trade war damage the global economy and crush corporate profit growth.Market Insiderread more
The latest increase in Chinese tariffs is hitting home remodelers where they live, and they are passing those higher costs on to clients. From tile to countertops, laminates...Real Estateread more
Trump also confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan in late June.Politicsread more
The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculates that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.Marketsread more
Amazon said Monday that it would contribute as much as $10,000 if employees want to leave the company and form new U.S. start-ups centered on delivering packages. Amazon said it would also pay these people the equivalent of three months of their most recent gross salaries when they were working for the company.
The offering follows the company's previous efforts to discourage its workers from staying if they don't want to stay. CEO Jeff Bezos talked about the company's "Pay to Quit" program in a shareholder letter five years ago, and now the company is going further.
"We want people working at Amazon who want to be here," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC's Make It last year.
The program also lines up with Amazon's efforts to open up new delivery options. Last year it established the Delivery Service Partners initiative -- which sought to have independent business owners put the Amazon Prime logo on delivery vans -- even as it continues working with FedEx and UPS.
"Since the launch of the Delivery Service Partner program in June 2018, Amazon has enabled the creation of more than 200 new small businesses that have hired thousands of local drivers to deliver packages to Amazon customers," Amazon said in Monday's statement. "This year, the company plans to add hundreds more new businesses, starting with employees-turned-business-owners. Additionally, this program offering has expanded to employees in the UK and Spain."
Amazon stock was down as much as 3.8% during Monday's trading session, which was impacted by U.S.-China tariff concerns.
WATCH: Amazon announces self-driving delivery device called 'Scout'