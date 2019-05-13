Amazon will pay employees $10,000 to quit and start their own package-delivery companies

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Dow drops more than 500 points as China trade war escalates

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Marketsread more

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

Marketsread more

Here is a list of US goods China is targeting with a 25% tariff

China ups the ante with new retaliatory 25% tariff on U.S. goods.

Politicsread more

China's 'self-destructive nuclear option': Selling US Treasury...

The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.

Traderead more

Apple probably won't feel the harm from today's Supreme Court...

The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.

Technologyread more

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: More tariffs will lead to a US recession

Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

Marketsread more

$1.2 trillion in stock market value lost from trade war sell-off

Stocks plunged Monday on fears the trade war damage the global economy and crush corporate profit growth.

Market Insiderread more

Higher Chinese tariffs just made your home renovation much more...

The latest increase in Chinese tariffs is hitting home remodelers where they live, and they are passing those higher costs on to clients. From tile to countertops, laminates...

Real Estateread more

Trump says he has not decided whether to put tariffs on $325...

Trump also confirmed that he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President president Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Japan in late June.

Politicsread more

Boeing falls speculation China could single it out in trade war

The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculates that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.

Marketsread more

Amazon will pay workers $10,000 to quit, form delivery companies

The move comes as Amazon is looking for additional package-delivery options.

Enterpriseread more
Enterprise

Amazon will pay employees $10,000 to quit and start their own package-delivery companies

Jordan Novet@jordannovet
Key Points
  • Amazon has been encouraging unhappy employees to leave for years.
  • The company wants more options for delivering packages.
Jeff Bezos announces Blue Moon, a lunar landing vehicle for the Moon, during a Blue Origin event in Washington, DC, May 9, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

Amazon said Monday that it would contribute as much as $10,000 if employees want to leave the company and form new U.S. start-ups centered on delivering packages. Amazon said it would also pay these people the equivalent of three months of their most recent gross salaries when they were working for the company.

The offering follows the company's previous efforts to discourage its workers from staying if they don't want to stay. CEO Jeff Bezos talked about the company's "Pay to Quit" program in a shareholder letter five years ago, and now the company is going further.

"We want people working at Amazon who want to be here," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC's Make It last year.

The program also lines up with Amazon's efforts to open up new delivery options. Last year it established the Delivery Service Partners initiative -- which sought to have independent business owners put the Amazon Prime logo on delivery vans -- even as it continues working with FedEx and UPS.

"Since the launch of the Delivery Service Partner program in June 2018, Amazon has enabled the creation of more than 200 new small businesses that have hired thousands of local drivers to deliver packages to Amazon customers," Amazon said in Monday's statement. "This year, the company plans to add hundreds more new businesses, starting with employees-turned-business-owners. Additionally, this program offering has expanded to employees in the UK and Spain."

Amazon stock was down as much as 3.8% during Monday's trading session, which was impacted by U.S.-China tariff concerns.

WATCH: Amazon announces self-driving delivery device called 'Scout'

VIDEO1:1501:15
Amazon announces self-driving delivery device called 'Scout'
The Bottom Line