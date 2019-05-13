Asia Pacific markets set to slip amid US-China trade uncertainty; Hong Kong closed for holiday

Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to start the trading week lower on Monday amid uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front, after tariffs on Chinese goods were raised last Friday.

Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,255, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,344.92.

Stocks in Australia were also set to decline. The SPI futures contract was at 6,325.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,310.90.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for a holiday.