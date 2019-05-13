Asia Pacific markets set to slip amid US-China trade uncertainty; Hong Kong closed for holiday

Skip Navigation
The cost of Trump's tariffs has fallen 'entirely' on US...

The bank said in a note that the trade war's impact on U.S. consumer prices is now higher than previously expected.

Kudlow acknowledges US will pay for China tariffs, contradicting...

Kudlow contradicted President Trump's claims that China alone will pay tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Kudlow says Trump and Xi are likely to meet at G-20 summit...

Kudlow, however, said there are "no concrete, definite plans" yet for when U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet again.

Dow futures point to more than 150-point decline at Monday's open

U.S. stock market futures pointed to declines across the major indexes at Monday's open.

Philippine President Duterte may become more powerful after...

President Rodrigo Duterte is not running in the mid-term elections, but his popularity is expected to affect the vote, analysts said.

Review: Cadillac's $100,000 2019 CTS-V sports sedan gives BMW,...

The fire-breathing, 200-mile-per-hour CTS-V is a testament to how well Cadillac accomplished its mission of building an amazing sports sedan.

Asia Pacific markets set to slip amid US-China trade uncertainty

Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to start the trading week lower on Monday amid uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front after tariffs on Chinese goods were raised last...

Trump's hard-line trade views were formed long before China...

President Trump's views on trade, tariffs and multinational trade deals were set in stone long before he became president.

Why Amazon bought PillPack to get into the $500 billion...

Almost a year after buying PillPack for $750 million, Amazon is counting on its CEO, TJ Parker, to drive an aggressive pharmacy strategy.

Customers loved these 'secret' menu items—so restaurants took the...

"Secret" menu items attract customers who want to feel exclusive.

Major US companies oppose Trump's call for Fed to cut interest...

Not a single North America-based CFO on the CNBC Global CFO Council thinks that the Fed should cut interest rates, which President Trump and his economic advisors have been...

Don't fear a 10% correction — embrace it, market bull Jack Ablin...

Cresset Capital's Jack Ablin says there's a key factor holding the bull market together, and it has nothing to do with trade.

Asia Pacific markets set to slip amid US-China trade uncertainty; Hong Kong closed for holiday

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Futures pointed to declines for shares in Japan and Australia.
  • Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for a holiday.
  • Last Friday, shares in mainland China soared despite the U.S. raising tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.
  • In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to meet at the upcoming June G-20 summit in Japan.

Stocks in Asia Pacific were poised to start the trading week lower on Monday amid uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front, after tariffs on Chinese goods were raised last Friday.

Futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 21,255, as compared to the benchmark index's last close at 21,344.92.

Stocks in Australia were also set to decline. The SPI futures contract was at 6,325.0, as compared to the ASX 200's last close at 6,310.90.

Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Monday for a holiday.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Last Friday, shares in mainland China soared despite the U.S. raising tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to meet at the upcoming June G-20 summit in Japan.

Kudlow said the chances of such a meeting "were pretty good," but he said there are "no concrete, definite plans" for when U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet again.

Trade talks between U.S. and Chinese negotiators broke up on Friday without a trade agreement. The talks took place under the shadow of Trump's threat to more than double the tariff rate to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

"It remains to be seen how the markets will react this week once they are back in full swing, but the news on the trade-tariff front is anything other than reassuring," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 97.283 after scaling highs above 97.6 last week.

The Japanese yen, widely viewed as a safe-haven currency, traded at 109.72 against the dollar after strengthening from levels above 110.4 in the previous trading week. The Australian dollar dropped to $0.6991, following highs above $0.702 seen last week.