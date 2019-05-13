Bayer to pay $2 billion after losing suit that claims weedkiller Roundup causes cancer

China will raise tariffs on $60 billion in U.S. goods — in total nearly 2,500 products.Politicsread more
Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.Marketsread more
The possibility that China might stop being the world's biggest consumer of U.S. debt again reared its imposing head Monday.Traderead more
U.S. equity futures opened lower Monday evening as traders weighed the details of an ongoing trade war between the United States and China.Marketsread more
Trump, who campaigned on cracking down on unfair trade practices, has stirred trade conflict with China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union.Politicsread more
Apple is down over 6% on Monday after news of a major escalation in the U.S.-China trade war.Technologyread more
The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson says companies will have a tough time offsetting the cost of higher tariffs, which could tip the U.S. economy into a recession.Marketsread more
Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on Monday.Market Insiderread more
The world's largest cryptocurrency is up 15% Monday as major U.S. markets churn.Bitcoinread more
Bayer AG on Monday was ordered by a Northern California jury to pay more than $2 billion to a couple who say they were diagnosed with cancer after using the company's glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup.
The San Francisco Superior Court in Oakland said the company had to pay the plaintiffs, Alva and Alberta Pilliod, the damages after they contracted non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Alva Pilliod was awarded a total of $1.37 billion, while his wife Alberta was granted $1.18 billion.
The jury said the company's product did not properly warn of its cancer risk.
This is the third lawsuit the company has lost related to claims that Roundup causes cancer. Bayer paid $159 million in damages in the first two cases. The company said it would appeal both verdicts. There are more than 13,400 lawsuits against Bayer set to go to trial in the United States related to the claims.
Roundup is a herbicide produced by Monsanto, which Bayer acquired last year for $63 billion. The company has denied allegations that its product causes cancer, saying that decades of studies and regulatory evaluations have shown the weedkiller to be safe for use.
Monsanto and Bayer did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.
--Reuters contributed to this report.