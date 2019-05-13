Best and worst cities for meeting your savings goals

Skip Navigation
Dow drops 700 points, S&P 500 heads for worst day of 2019

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

These are the biggest Dow losers since the trade war escalated

Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.

Supreme Court deals Apple major setback in App Store antitrust...

The Supreme Court, ruling 5-4, allows iPhone users to pursue their antitrust lawsuit against Apple in a case involving its signature electronic marketplace, the App Store.

Apple probably won't feel the harm from today's Supreme Court...

The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.

Facebook raises minimum wage to $20 for contractors in top...

Facebook said it will raise the minimum wage it pays to contractors in the Bay Area, New York, Washington, D.C. and Seattle.

'Spoofing' showdown: Ruling coming over weapon used in commodity...

Commodities traders and industry groups are keenly awaiting judges' rulings in two federal criminal cases on the question of whether people can be prosecuted for wire fraud...

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Teva Pharmaceutical,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Read the memo Uber's CEO sent to employees after its...

Uber shares fell more than 7% on its first day of trading and were down as much as 10% Monday.

Apple Channels goes live with subscriptions to HBO and more —...

Apple launched updates to iPhones, iPads and the Apple TV that let you subscribe to channels such as HBO, Showtime and Starz.

Trump to China President Xi: 'You backed out!'

President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.

This chart from Goldman Sachs shows tariffs are raising prices...

Consumer prices in tariff-affected categories have risen much more than the prices of goods not impacted by tariffs.

Personal Finance

Best and worst cities for meeting your savings goals

Lorie Konish@LorieKonish
Key Points
  • Personal finance experts generally recommend that individuals save up at least six months' worth of expenses in case of emergencies.
  • But where you live can have a big impact on whether you're able to amass that security nest egg, according to a new study from Bankrate.
  • No matter where you live, you shouldn't give up on becoming more financially secure. Start by seeing where you can cut back, then set up automatic deposits to a savings account.
Thanagon Karaket / EyeEm | EyeEm | Getty Images

If you're having a hard time building a six-month emergency fund, you might want to rethink where you live.

A new study from personal finance website Bankrate took a look at the cities where it is most difficult or easy to stash away cash in case of an emergency.

Bankrate evaluated cities based on housing costs, such as mortgage, insurance and property taxes. It also included other expenses, such as groceries, health care, transportation and utilities.

Memphis came up on the top of the best cities list. The city's residents can save more on an annual basis than they need in their six-month emergency savings fund, according to Bankrate's calculations.

In other cities that rounded out the top five — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Detroit — it would take an estimated 13 months to build that six-month fund.

Top cities to build an emergency fund

1Memphis"$15,761 ""$15,208 "12
2Cincinnati"$16,801 ""$17,612 "13
3Cleveland"$14,922 ""$15,954 "13
4Pittsburgh"$15,376 ""$16,771 "13
5Detroit"$15,302 ""$16,915 "13

In the cities that fell to the bottom of the list, those emergency reserves are much farther out of reach.

In the New York area, for example it would take an estimated 521 months to achieve that savings goal.

And in other cities — San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose — it would take an immeasurable amount of time to build up those reserves. That is because residents in those California cities are more likely to be in the red.

Worst cities to build an emergency fund

46New York$695 "$30,136 "521
47San Diego"($4,449)""$32,849 "N/A
48Los Angeles"($11,348)""$34,376 "N/A
49San Francisco"($17,283)""$47,159 "N/A
50San Jose"($31,119)""$58,580 "N/A

Regardless of where you live, you should not give up on reaching your savings goal.

"Set yourself up now for saving that is going to benefit you tomorrow and down the line," said Adrian Garcia, data analyst at Bankrate.

VIDEO2:0702:07
Fifty-eight percent of Americans have less than $1000 saved
The Exchange

To do that, start by taking several steps.

  • Create a budget. If you haven't done so yet, sit down and track where your money is going every day, and key areas where you can trim back. "People should think about implementing that now that the economy is good," Garcia said.
  • Open a savings account. If you don't have an account dedicated to your emergency savings, chances are you won't save. One study from earlier this year found that this is where aspiring savers often fall short. Once you set up the account, be sure to schedule automatic transfers from your checking account.
  • Be patient. Amassing a six-month emergency fund will take 12 months to 24 months if you're just starting to save, even if you are watching every penny, Garcia said. Stay on track by reminding yourself why you are saving.

To compile its ranking, Bankrate used data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Council for Community and Economic Research's Cost of Living Index and ATTOM Data Solutions.

