Best and worst cities for meeting your savings goals

Stocks fall sharply after China decides to raise tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
The move follows President Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Losses amid Dow stocks like Intel and Apple show Wall Street's concerns for companies with significant exposure to the Chinese market.Marketsread more
The Supreme Court, ruling 5-4, allows iPhone users to pursue their antitrust lawsuit against Apple in a case involving its signature electronic marketplace, the App Store.Politicsread more
The Supreme Court ruled in Apple Inc. v. Pepper that consumers do have the standing to sue Apple, and it opens up a major antitrust threat to Apple's App Store business.Technologyread more
Facebook said it will raise the minimum wage it pays to contractors in the Bay Area, New York, Washington, D.C. and Seattle.Technologyread more
Commodities traders and industry groups are keenly awaiting judges' rulings in two federal criminal cases on the question of whether people can be prosecuted for wire fraud...Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Uber shares fell more than 7% on its first day of trading and were down as much as 10% Monday.Technologyread more
Apple launched updates to iPhones, iPads and the Apple TV that let you subscribe to channels such as HBO, Showtime and Starz.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.Marketsread more
If you're having a hard time building a six-month emergency fund, you might want to rethink where you live.
A new study from personal finance website Bankrate took a look at the cities where it is most difficult or easy to stash away cash in case of an emergency.
Bankrate evaluated cities based on housing costs, such as mortgage, insurance and property taxes. It also included other expenses, such as groceries, health care, transportation and utilities.
Memphis came up on the top of the best cities list. The city's residents can save more on an annual basis than they need in their six-month emergency savings fund, according to Bankrate's calculations.
In other cities that rounded out the top five — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Detroit — it would take an estimated 13 months to build that six-month fund.
|1
|Memphis
|"$15,761 "
|"$15,208 "
|12
|2
|Cincinnati
|"$16,801 "
|"$17,612 "
|13
|3
|Cleveland
|"$14,922 "
|"$15,954 "
|13
|4
|Pittsburgh
|"$15,376 "
|"$16,771 "
|13
|5
|Detroit
|"$15,302 "
|"$16,915 "
|13
In the cities that fell to the bottom of the list, those emergency reserves are much farther out of reach.
In the New York area, for example it would take an estimated 521 months to achieve that savings goal.
And in other cities — San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose — it would take an immeasurable amount of time to build up those reserves. That is because residents in those California cities are more likely to be in the red.
|46
|New York
|$695
|"$30,136 "
|521
|47
|San Diego
|"($4,449)"
|"$32,849 "
|N/A
|48
|Los Angeles
|"($11,348)"
|"$34,376 "
|N/A
|49
|San Francisco
|"($17,283)"
|"$47,159 "
|N/A
|50
|San Jose
|"($31,119)"
|"$58,580 "
|N/A
Regardless of where you live, you should not give up on reaching your savings goal.
"Set yourself up now for saving that is going to benefit you tomorrow and down the line," said Adrian Garcia, data analyst at Bankrate.
To do that, start by taking several steps.
To compile its ranking, Bankrate used data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Council for Community and Economic Research's Cost of Living Index and ATTOM Data Solutions.
More from Personal Finance:
Workplace perk can make it easier to save for emergencies
You're probably broke because you're not taking these savings steps
The latest victims of the student debt crisis — parents