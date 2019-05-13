Best and worst cities for meeting your savings goals

If you're having a hard time building a six-month emergency fund, you might want to rethink where you live.

A new study from personal finance website Bankrate took a look at the cities where it is most difficult or easy to stash away cash in case of an emergency.

Bankrate evaluated cities based on housing costs, such as mortgage, insurance and property taxes. It also included other expenses, such as groceries, health care, transportation and utilities.

Memphis came up on the top of the best cities list. The city's residents can save more on an annual basis than they need in their six-month emergency savings fund, according to Bankrate's calculations.

In other cities that rounded out the top five — Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Detroit — it would take an estimated 13 months to build that six-month fund.