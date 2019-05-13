Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods raises another $300 million

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The move follows President Donald Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.
Stock futures point to sharp losses as China raises tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.
President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.
The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculated that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.
A failed trade deal and the Uber IPO drove the harshest pullback of the year for stocks and also served to test the resilience of Wall Street's bulls.
As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.
Uber touched below $39 per share in premarket trade.
Impossible Foods, which makes the bleeding plant-based Impossible Burger, has raised $300 million in its latest funding round.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday
Bed Bath & Beyond says current board member Mary Winston will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is found.
Impossible Foods said Monday that it has raised $300 million in its latest funding round, Reuters reported.
The company's announcement follows the initial public offering of Beyond Meat. Its rival's stock has surged 165% since its debut.
The maker of the plant-based Impossible Burger has raised more than $750 million so far, with help from investors like Bill Gates, Google Ventures and Serena Williams.
Sales of plant-based products grew by more than 17% last year, according to Nielsen, while other grocery products only grew by 2%.
While the Impossible Burger only landed on grocery store shelves this year after the FDA approved its key ingredient, it has been in restaurants since 2016. Recently, Restaurant Brands International announced that it would take its Impossible Whopper — Burger King's signature sandwich made with the bleeding vegan patty — nationwide after testing it in April.
Impossible has struggled to meet demand, but the company said Monday that it is increasing the number of hours and employees at its Oakland, California manufacturing plant.
Despite Beyond Meat's success so far in the public market, Impossible's CFO David Lee told Reuters that the company is in no rush to go public just yet.