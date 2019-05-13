Debt market safe havens might not be so safe, warns HSBC chief economist

Asset classes traditionally considered as "safe havens" for investors may be in a uniquely vulnerable position, a top HSBC economist has warned.

Relative pricing in investment markets over the past six months has forced global bonds and corporate debt into "very expensive valuation territory," HSBC global chief strategist Joe Little told CNBC.

Global bonds - a bond which is issued in several countries at the same time, typically by a large multinational corporation or sovereign entity – as well as other high-rated corporate debt, are typically considered "safety" asset classes for multi-asset investors.

The economic news about continued low inflation has made this promise credible, he explained, but the consequence of this environment has been the driving of global bonds and credits into "very expensive valuation territory."

"The bond risk premium (valuation of bonds versus cash) is now very negative for long-term global bonds in developed markets, and yield curves are very flat," Little said.

"These signals imply that future returns of global government bonds are going to be negative in inflation-adjusted terms."

This includes U.S. Treasury securities and their British and German equivalents, gilts and bunds.

What this means for investors is that if inflation picks up a little faster than expected, these assets are suddenly at risk, a small surprise that could have a big impact on market pricing.

This is a potential concern for multi-asset investors, with government bonds typically an asset class relied upon for safety and diversification within portfolios.