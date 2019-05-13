Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Disney, Teva...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

China is raising tariffs on $60 billion of US goods starting June...

The move follows President Donald Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Dow futures point to 500-point drop at the open after China...

Stock futures point to sharp losses as China raises tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.

Trump to China President Xi: 'You backed out!'

President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.

Boeing shares fall on speculation that China may single it out in...

The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculated that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.

Grading a stock market dented by the trade war

A failed trade deal and the Uber IPO drove the harshest pullback of the year for stocks and also served to test the resilience of Wall Street's bulls.

JP Morgan: US-China tariff battle is just the start of a global...

As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.

Uber falls another 7% after disappointing debut

Uber touched below $39 per share in premarket trade.

Beyond Meat rival Impossible Foods raises another $300 million

Impossible Foods, which makes the bleeding plant-based Impossible Burger, has raised $300 million in its latest funding round.

Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Pinterest, Zoom,...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday

Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Steven Temares steps down 'immediately'

Bed Bath & Beyond says current board member Mary Winston will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is found.

Merck's stock upgraded on theory drugmaker is 'insulated from trade-related volatility'

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz
Key Points
  • Atlantic Equities believes large pharmaceutical companies are "insulated" from the trade war between the U.S. and China.
  • Merck is "the best positioned" to grow among the sector, Atlantic Equities said.
  • "We see the majority of growth coming from additional indications for already approved oncology products Keytruda, Lynparza and Lenvima," Atlantic said of Merck.
Merck & Company, Inc., d.b.a. Merck Sharp & Dohme outside the United States and Canada, is an American pharmaceutical company and one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world.
Igor Golovniov | LightRocket | Getty Images

Atlantic Equities upgraded its rating on shares of Merck to overweight on Monday, saying that the company is "the best positioned" to grow among large pharmaceutical companies that the firm believes are protected from the trade war between the U.S. and China.

"Amid oversold conditions in a sector we believe can provide a source of defensive growth that is insulated from trade-related volatility and a recent pullback in the shares, we upgrade MRK to overweight," Atlantic analyst Steve Chesney said in a note to investors.

"We see the majority of growth coming from additional indications for already approved oncology products Keytruda, Lynparza and Lenvima," Chesney said of Merck.

Merck shares slid 0.2% in premarket trading from Friday's close of $78.19. S&P 500 futures were down nearly 2% on Monday. Atlantic Equities has an $87 a share price target on Merck.