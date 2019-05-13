Shares of Mercedes-maker Daimler fall as rumors fly of a Chinese stake build-up

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
The move follows President Donald Trump's decision to hike tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.Politicsread more
Stock futures point to sharp losses as China raises tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump blamed China's President Xi Jinping for a trade deal falling apart between the two countries in the final week.Marketsread more
The editor of Chinese newspaper Global Times speculated that the country may single out Boeing in the trade war with the U.S.Marketsread more
A failed trade deal and the Uber IPO drove the harshest pullback of the year for stocks and also served to test the resilience of Wall Street's bulls.Trading Nationread more
As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.World Economyread more
Uber touched below $39 per share in premarket trade.Marketsread more
Impossible Foods, which makes the bleeding plant-based Impossible Burger, has raised $300 million in its latest funding round.Restaurantsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on MondayInvestingread more
Bed Bath & Beyond says current board member Mary Winston will serve as interim CEO until a replacement is found.Retailread more
Shares of Daimler dipped Monday following a report that a Chinese partner firm is building a stake in the German automaker.
Reuters reported Friday, citing three sources familiar with the matter, that China's Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Co. (BAIC) has been buying up shares in the Mercedes-Benz carmaker on the open market, with a view to consolidating a stake of around 4% to 5%. CNBC couldn't independently verify the report.
Shares of Daimler are up 20% so far in 2019, but retreated around 3% Monday amid a wider sell-off for European benchmarks.
One source, cited by Reuters, suggested that the buying this year had been underpinned by BAIC's ambition and that Monday's selling may denote that the buyer is nearly finished acquiring stock.
Building a 5% stake in Daimler at its current stock value would cost a buyer around $3.4 billion.
BAIC builds Mercedes cars in China through their joint venture, Beijing Benz Automotive. Daimler has reportedly been looking to secure a controlling interest in the alliance.
Li Shufu, the chairman of rival Chinese carmaker Zhejiang Geely, is Daimler's biggest individual stakeholder, holding nearly a 10% slice of the German firm.
After being contacted by CNBC, Daimler said it had no comment to make.