Sterling stays range-bound as Brexit talks hang by a thread

Theresa May, U.K. prime minister, leaves a news conference following a European Union leaders summit in the Europa building in Brussels, Belgium, early on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Prime Minister Theresa May and the main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will meet again late Monday afternoon to try and hammer out an agreement on Brexit that they hope U.K. legislators can finally endorse, as the latest polls suggest that Britain's largest two political parties face significant setbacks in this month's European parliamentary elections.

May has repeatedly insisted that she doesn't want the U.K. to participate in the EU vote that begins on May 23rd, but there were few signs ahead of this new round of cross-party negotiations that a breakthrough was imminent.

One long-time May ally, British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt, said Monday that talks were entering a "crunch week" as he arrived at a regularly scheduled meeting of European ministers in Brussels.

But he restated the Conservative position that any kind of second public vote to ratify the government's Brexit deal would be a "betrayal" of the previous 2016 referendum on EU membership.

This proposal for a so-called "confirmatory" public vote remains hugely popular among Labour Party supporters and is a significant plank in the negotiating position of several top Labour officials.

The deputy Labour leader Tom Watson told BBC radio early Monday that many of his party's legislators would demand just such a measure in return for their approval — an arithmetical necessity if May's negotiated deal with Brussels is to pass successfully through the UK parliament's lower chamber, known as the House of Commons.

"A confirmatory ballot is not a religious point or a point of ideology," Watson insisted, "it's just how do you get an outcome, how do you sort this out?"