JP Morgan: The US-China tariff battle is just the start of a global trade reordering

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Here's how China may retaliate to Trump's tariff hike

China's Commerce Ministry said it would take countermeasures against the American tariff hike. It did not announce what its response would entail but said it "deeply regrets"...

World Politicsread more

Dow futures point to more than 200-point decline at Monday's open

U.S. stock market futures pointed to declines across the major indexes at Monday's open.

Pre-Marketsread more

JP Morgan: US-China tariff battle is just the start of a global...

As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.

World Economyread more

Pompeo: Predictions of oil market 'chaos' after we ditched Iran...

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says "simple math" shows there's been no disruption to the global supply of oil since the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Oil and Gasread more

The cost of Trump's tariffs has fallen 'entirely' on US...

The bank said in a note that the trade war's impact on U.S. consumer prices is now higher than previously expected.

Marketsread more

Kudlow acknowledges US will pay for China tariffs, contradicting...

Kudlow contradicted President Trump's claims that China alone will pay tariffs imposed by the U.S.

Politicsread more

Kudlow says Trump and Xi are likely to meet at G-20 summit...

Kudlow, however, said there are "no concrete, definite plans" yet for when U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet again.

Marketsread more

Softbank shares come under pressure after Uber's rough first day...

Shares of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group came under pressure in Monday's trading session following the large losses seen on ride-hailing giant Uber's debut day last...

Technologyread more

Mainland Chinese shares decline amid US-China trade uncertainty

Mainland Chinese shares declined by the afternoon on Monday amid uncertainty on the U.S.-China trade front, after tariffs on Chinese goods were raised last Friday.

Asia Marketsread more

Philippine President Duterte may become more powerful after...

President Rodrigo Duterte is not running in the mid-term elections, but his popularity is expected to affect the vote, analysts said.

Asia Politicsread more

Beijing defiant on trade war: No one should expect China to...

The United States and China appeared at a deadlock over trade negotiations on Sunday as Washington demanded promises of concrete changes to Chinese law and Beijing said it...

World Politicsread more

Euro-skeptics have no alternative to US security and German...

Euro-skeptics will get no mandate in forthcoming parliamentary elections to eviscerate the European Commission and deconstruct the European project of economic and political...

Europe Politicsread more
World Economy

JP Morgan: The US-China tariff battle is just the start of a global trade reordering

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.
  • "As we start to move toward a multi-polar world, I think we have to recognize that these trade conversations are not fits and starts," said James Sullivan, head of Asia ex-Japan equity research at J.P. Morgan.
  • Sullivan's prediction comes as the U.S. and China continue to square off in a trade war that has roiled global markets. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump hiked tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods, and China threatened to retaliate.
Liu He, China's vice premier, left, speaks with Robert Lighthizer, U.S. trade representative, from right, and Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, while departing the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative following a meeting in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday May 10, 2019.
Alex Edelman | Bloomberg | Getty Images

As the relationships between countries shift over the next few decades, expect trade to remain a hot button issue, according to one analyst.

That prediction comes as the U.S. and China continue to square off in a trade war that has roiled global markets. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump hiked tariffs on billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods, and China threatened to retaliate.

Those developments — which followed speculation that the world's top two economies had been close to inking a trade agreement — sent shockwaves through global markets. As countries, including China, accrue more power on the global stage, investors should expect more trade arguments ahead, according to James Sullivan, head of Asia ex-Japan equity research at J.P. Morgan.

"As we start to move toward a multi-polar world, I think we have to recognize that these trade conversations are not fits and starts," Sullivan told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Monday. "I think we have to recognize as equity investors, in particular, this is now the new normal."

"These trade conversations are now part of the backdrop of global markets for the next ... 10 to 20 years as these countries and economies work out their relative place in the world and how we reorder the overall global structure to account for the rise of China, to account for a multi-polar environment," he said.

VIDEO3:2003:20
The US-China trade war is 'putting a cap' on the global economy: JP Morgan
Squawk Box Asia

Last Friday, Washington raised tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Beijing responded immediately after the deadline that it would take countermeasures against the move, but has yet to provide specifics on what those might entail.

Major markets across the globe, however, appeared to shrug that off as shares mostly advanced.

In an interview with Fox News on Sunday, White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow said U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are likely to meet at the upcoming June G-20 summit in Japan.

Kudlow said the chances of such a meeting "were pretty good," but he said there are "no concrete, definite plans" for when U.S. and Chinese negotiators will meet again.

The White House economic advisor also told Fox News that China needs to agree to "very strong" enforcement provisions for an eventual deal, with the sticking point being Beijing's reluctance to put into law changes that had been agreed upon, Reuters reported.

For its part, Beijing responded in a commentary on Monday in the People's Daily: "At no time will China forfeit the country's respect, and no one should expect China to swallow bitter fruit that harms its core interests." The publication is controlled by China's ruling Communist Party.

— CNBC's Spencer Kimball, and Reuters contributed to this report.