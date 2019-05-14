Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is the latest Democrat to launch a 2020 presidential campaign

Steve Bullock, Governor of Montana, speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, who has cast himself as a bipartisan leader, announced Tuesday he is entering the crowded field of Democrats for the 2020 presidential race, vowing to "take our democracy back."

"I believe in an America where every child has a fair shot to do better than their parents. But we all know that kind of opportunity no longer exists for most people; for far too many, it never has," Bullock said in his announcement. "We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that lets campaign money drown out the people's voice, so we can finally make good on the promise of a fair shot for everyone."

Bullock joins a field of more than 20 Democrats vying for the right to face Trump in next year's election. Former Vice President Joe Biden has opened large leads in a variety of polls of Democratic voters, while Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris make up the next tier.

While looking to run as a centrist, the two-term governor has worked on several progressive issues, including expanded health care and early childhood education to wage equality and campaign finance reform. He also has courted rural Americans and discussed the unique challenges they face and could broaden Democrats appeal in red states.

Bullock, 53, has already been to Iowa several times since last summer, and his Big Sky Values PAC has been adding staff in the key state. He's also traveled to New Hampshire in the past year.

The Montana Democrat is chairman of the National Governors Association, a bipartisan group. Other governors have already entered the field of Democrats seeking the 2020 nomination, including Washington's Jay Inslee and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.